Salim Haffar Sells 23,206 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) insider Salim Haffar sold 23,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $2,351,696.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,329.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Salim Haffar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AptarGroup alerts:

On Tuesday, June 26th, Salim Haffar sold 10,514 shares of AptarGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $977,276.30.

On Thursday, June 21st, Salim Haffar sold 7,616 shares of AptarGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $714,990.08.

NYSE:ATR opened at $102.98 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.01.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $710.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.02 million. sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AptarGroup by 338.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 81,430 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 137,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on AptarGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.