Salem Media Group (SALM) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Salem Media Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. 424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $125.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.18. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.53 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 2.39%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salem Media Group news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $27,281.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,281.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 470.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

