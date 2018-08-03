S&T (SANT) PT Set at €27.00 by equinet

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective from stock analysts at equinet in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s current price.

SANT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on S&T and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ETR SANT opened at €26.38 ($31.04) on Friday. S&T has a 1 year low of €9.93 ($11.68) and a 1 year high of €22.98 ($27.04).

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

