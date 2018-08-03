RXi Pharmaceuticals (RXII) Given a $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised RXi Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

RXII traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. 206,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,668. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.31. RXi Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that RXi Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About RXi Pharmaceuticals

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

