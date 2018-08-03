RTI Surgical (RTIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. RTI Surgical had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million.

RTI Surgical traded up $0.05, hitting $4.60, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 79,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,784. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. RTI Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $279.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTIX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

