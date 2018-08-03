RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. RR Donnelley & Sons’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. RR Donnelley & Sons updated its FY18 guidance to $0.80-1.10 EPS.

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons traded up $0.15, reaching $4.99, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,224,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.46. RR Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $410.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $151,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 58.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RRD shares. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on RR Donnelley & Sons from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

