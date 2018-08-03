RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Buckingham Research

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) had its target price cut by Buckingham Research from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

RR Donnelley & Sons traded up $0.15, reaching $4.99, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 1,224,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,873. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $410.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 476,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,257 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 452,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 87,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

