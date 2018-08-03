Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $110.70.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $217.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.24 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.78%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $1,067,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,333,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $143,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,371. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SLAB. Roth Capital raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

