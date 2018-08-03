Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Integer (ITGR)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Integer to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Integer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of Integer opened at $72.85 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Integer has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Integer had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Integer will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Declan Smyth sold 8,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $541,288.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary J. Haire sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $74,156.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at $292,581.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,881 shares of company stock worth $1,914,336 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Integer by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 46,702 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.