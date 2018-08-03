Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Danone (BN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €75.08 ($88.33).

Danone stock opened at €67.28 ($79.15) on Tuesday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

