Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (MR.UN) Price Target to C$8.50

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MR.UN. Desjardins restated a hold rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.71.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust traded up C$0.01, hitting C$8.23, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 5,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,879. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.77 and a 1 year high of C$9.34.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per Unit, primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties, including the Initial Properties, through targeted and strategically deployed capital expenditures.

