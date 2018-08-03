Royal Bank of Canada Has $846,000 Position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (BKF)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKF. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 374.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 89,902 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 193.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 176,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 116,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKF opened at $41.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

