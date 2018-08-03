Royal Bank of Canada Has $810,000 Position in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.22% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies opened at $47.60 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $76.58 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

