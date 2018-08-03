Roxgold (ROG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.99

Shares of Roxgold Inc (CVE:ROG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 282383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold Project, which is located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

