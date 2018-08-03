Rotork (ROR) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday.

ROR has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 311 ($4.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 325 ($4.27) to GBX 345 ($4.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 320 ($4.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 300 ($3.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rotork has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 308.82 ($4.06).

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork opened at GBX 360.60 ($4.74) on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 221.30 ($2.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.03).

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 419 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.51) per share, for a total transaction of £1,437.17 ($1,888.28). In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,270 shares of company stock valued at $431,236.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.