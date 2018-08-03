Rosetta Stone (RST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million.

Shares of Rosetta Stone traded up $0.72, hitting $15.38, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 11,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,956. The company has a market capitalization of $331.93 million, a PE ratio of -65.30 and a beta of 0.37. Rosetta Stone has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

In other Rosetta Stone news, Director David Nierenberg sold 150,000 shares of Rosetta Stone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $2,482,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rosetta Stone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.