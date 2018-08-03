Roper Technologies (ROP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has $335.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Roper’s second-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7%, backed by solid top-line growth. Over the past six months, Roper Technologies' shares have outperformed the industry. The company has an optimum mix of highly engineered and niche-oriented products, which helps it to expand market share. Moreover, Roper Technologies' unique asset light business model not only lowers its dependence on large-scale production equipment but also helps it to generate strong cash flow quickly. This coupled with improving balance sheet is helping it to pursue strategic acquisitions. However, over the past several quarters, rising cost of goods sold has remained a major concern for the company, which may continue hurting its margins.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROP. ValuEngine upgraded Roper Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Roper Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.50.

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $295.26. 20,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,351. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $227.31 and a 1-year high of $312.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.86, for a total value of $893,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,358.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,193 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 17,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,395 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

