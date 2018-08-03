Roku (ROKU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States. “

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Roku from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.59.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.28. 106,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,992. Roku has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of -20.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chas Smith sold 87,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $3,339,899.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $1,634,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,216 shares of company stock worth $41,217,758. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.