Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.20

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 33302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Bryan J. Merryman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,377.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward L. Dudley sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,602.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $172,475. Insiders own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 213.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,962 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory makes up approximately 2.0% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owned about 3.08% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

