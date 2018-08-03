Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $994,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $167.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $169.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.6363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.