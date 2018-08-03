Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.37 Million Position in Metlife Inc (MET)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 5.5% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Metlife by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 106,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Metlife by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 32.0% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Metlife by 30.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Metlife news, Director Gerald L. Hassell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.18 per share, with a total value of $461,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Metlife opened at $46.19 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Metlife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

