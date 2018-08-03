Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,526,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,261,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,198 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,877,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,818,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,840,000 after acquiring an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,851,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,220,000 after acquiring an additional 135,292 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Danaher by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,756,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,876 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.32 per share, with a total value of $110,505.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,827,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,036,150.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 104,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $10,688,536.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,163,503.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,246,147 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher opened at $101.45 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $78.97 and a one year high of $106.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $113.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.