Robinson Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 136,057 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 446,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 33,419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

MFM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,406. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

