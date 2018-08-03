Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the period. Invesco Municipal Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. 118,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,622. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

