Robert W. Jr. Smith Purchases 2,500 Shares of Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) Stock

Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) Director Robert W. Jr. Smith bought 2,500 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $40,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Howard Bancorp opened at $16.30 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of -0.14. Howard Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.19 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. equities research analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBMD has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Howard Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 177,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 122,999 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 417.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 355,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 286,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 39,069 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

