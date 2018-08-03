Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Holdings Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,302 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 134,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

In related news, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $169,349.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,757 shares in the company, valued at $169,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 11,107 shares of company stock valued at $392,708 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RBA opened at $33.87 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.56 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

