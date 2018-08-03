Riot Blockchain (RIOT) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Riot Blockchain to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

This table compares Riot Blockchain and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain -2,726.37% -125.99% -97.12% Riot Blockchain Competitors -333.71% -125.15% -23.51%

Riot Blockchain has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riot Blockchain’s peers have a beta of 1.40, indicating that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Riot Blockchain and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain 0 0 1 0 3.00 Riot Blockchain Competitors 122 416 630 32 2.48

Riot Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.28%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 0.35%. Given Riot Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Riot Blockchain is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riot Blockchain and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain $170,000.00 -$19.84 million -2.51 Riot Blockchain Competitors $310.42 million $12.06 million -60.76

Riot Blockchain’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Riot Blockchain. Riot Blockchain is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Riot Blockchain peers beat Riot Blockchain on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc. focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology. The company leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It builds a cryptocurrency mining operation and operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency, primarily Bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies; providing accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and developing TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements, and other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies. As of March 31, 2018, approximately 3,500 of the miners were installed and operating. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc. and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in October 2017. Riot Blockchain, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.