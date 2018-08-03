Rightmove (RMV) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,050

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 4,020 ($52.82) to GBX 4,050 ($53.21) in a research note published on Monday morning. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.38) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 27th. Peel Hunt downgraded Rightmove to a reduce rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.81) to GBX 4,700 ($61.75) in a report on Friday, July 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($80.80) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.69) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,538.31 ($59.63).

Shares of Rightmove opened at GBX 4,833 ($63.50) on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 3,846 ($50.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,595 ($60.37).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

