Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Trading Down 5.7%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 1,695,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,407,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $466.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 748,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 195,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,225,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 195,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 416,090 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,077,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 784,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

