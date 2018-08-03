Rheinmetall (RHM) Given a €130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €117.69 ($138.46).

RHM stock traded up €0.62 ($0.73) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €99.98 ($117.62). The stock had a trading volume of 176,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €71.11 ($83.66) and a fifty-two week high of €116.80 ($137.41).

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

