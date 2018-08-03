Rexnord (RXN) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21

News coverage about Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rexnord earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.3262708273048 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
Shares of Rexnord opened at $29.49 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51.
RXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rexnord from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Rexnord from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.
About Rexnord
Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.
