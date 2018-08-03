Rexnord (RXN) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21

News coverage about Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rexnord earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.3262708273048 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of Rexnord opened at $29.49 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $503.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.18 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rexnord from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Rexnord from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.