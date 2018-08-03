Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

NYSE REXR opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 20.19%. equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 17,599 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $569,503.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $292,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 158 properties with approximately 19.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

