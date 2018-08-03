Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Receives $31.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

A number of research firms have commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty traded up $0.20, hitting $31.53, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 35,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $32.91.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.20). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $51.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 17,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $569,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $292,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,555.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 128.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 158 properties with approximately 19.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.