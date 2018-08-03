Reviewing Mercury General (MCY) & Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

Mercury General (NYSE: MCY) and Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercury General and Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General $3.42 billion 0.84 $144.87 million $1.64 31.66 Hanover Insurance Group $5.18 billion 1.02 $186.20 million $4.74 26.23

Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mercury General. Hanover Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercury General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury General and Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General 2.48% 5.44% 1.84% Hanover Insurance Group 4.29% 9.10% 1.75%

Dividends

Mercury General pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Mercury General pays out 152.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hanover Insurance Group pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Mercury General shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Mercury General shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mercury General and Hanover Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanover Insurance Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.62%. Given Hanover Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than Mercury General.

Volatility & Risk

Mercury General has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hanover Insurance Group beats Mercury General on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine, aviation, and political insurance; casualty comprising international liability, specialist coverages, and run-off syndicate participations; and energy, property, and assumed reinsurance treaty insurance services. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

