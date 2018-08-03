Reviewing Kayne Anderson Energy Development (KED) and BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA)

Kayne Anderson Energy Development (NYSE: KED) and BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Kayne Anderson Energy Development pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%.

This table compares Kayne Anderson Energy Development and BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kayne Anderson Energy Development -1,287.36% -21.01% -12.58% BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust 128.30% 9.69% 5.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kayne Anderson Energy Development and BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kayne Anderson Energy Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kayne Anderson Energy Development and BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kayne Anderson Energy Development 0 0 1 0 3.00 BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust 1 3 3 0 2.29

Kayne Anderson Energy Development currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.99%. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a consensus target price of $345.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2,960.47%. Given BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust is more favorable than Kayne Anderson Energy Development.

Volatility and Risk

Kayne Anderson Energy Development has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust beats Kayne Anderson Energy Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests in private equity markets. It primarily invests in privately-held energy-related master limited partnerships, publicly-traded MLPs, and other energy companies. Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company was formed on May 24, 2006 and is domiciled in United States.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust was formed on February 28, 2006 and is domiciled in United States.

