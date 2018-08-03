Reviewing Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) and KEYW (KEYW)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) and KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and KEYW’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $1.43 billion 7.46 $245.79 million $3.14 44.01 KEYW $441.59 million 0.82 -$10.95 million ($0.45) -16.16

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than KEYW. KEYW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack Henry & Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of KEYW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and KEYW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 23.69% 23.12% 13.72% KEYW -1.58% -0.93% -0.41%

Volatility & Risk

Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KEYW has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jack Henry & Associates and KEYW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 0 5 1 0 2.17 KEYW 0 3 4 0 2.57

Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus price target of $123.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.99%. KEYW has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 35.26%. Given KEYW’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KEYW is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Dividends

Jack Henry & Associates pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. KEYW does not pay a dividend. Jack Henry & Associates pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats KEYW on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S. Government national security priorities comprising cyber operations and training; geospatial intelligence; cloud and data analytics; engineering; and intelligence analysis and operations. Its products include electro-optical, hyperspectral, and synthetic aperture radar sensors and other products. The company provides its products and services to the U.S. federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies; foreign governments; and other entities in the cyber and counterterrorism markets. The KeyW Holding Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

