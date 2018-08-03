Reviewing Gladstone Land (LAND) & Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Gladstone Land pays out 94.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Hotel Properties pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Summit Hotel Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Summit Hotel Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

31.1% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Gladstone Land shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land -1.84% -0.44% -0.12% Summit Hotel Properties 14.10% 6.23% 3.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Land and Summit Hotel Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $25.12 million 7.23 -$30,000.00 $0.56 21.09 Summit Hotel Properties $515.38 million 2.79 $99.21 million $1.34 10.25

Summit Hotel Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gladstone Land and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 1 2 0 2.67 Summit Hotel Properties 0 1 8 0 2.89

Gladstone Land presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.01%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus price target of $16.44, indicating a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Gladstone Land’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Summit Hotel Properties.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats Gladstone Land on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of March 31, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.57 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 75 farms, comprised of 63,351 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $537 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders, and the current per-share distribution is $0.0443 per month, or $0.5316 per year. The Company has paid 63 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com and www.GladstoneFarms.com.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 2, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 83 hotels with a total of 12,250 guestrooms located in 26 states. For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow the Company on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

