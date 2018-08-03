Reviewing BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) & Big Lots (BIG)

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) and Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Big Lots pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. BJs Wholesale Club does not pay a dividend. Big Lots pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Big Lots has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and Big Lots, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJs Wholesale Club 1 5 7 0 2.46 Big Lots 0 8 9 0 2.53

BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus price target of $28.73, suggesting a potential upside of 11.17%. Big Lots has a consensus price target of $51.53, suggesting a potential upside of 14.04%. Given Big Lots’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Big Lots is more favorable than BJs Wholesale Club.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BJs Wholesale Club and Big Lots’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJs Wholesale Club N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Big Lots $5.27 billion 0.35 $189.83 million $4.45 10.16

Big Lots has higher revenue and earnings than BJs Wholesale Club.

Profitability

This table compares BJs Wholesale Club and Big Lots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJs Wholesale Club N/A N/A N/A Big Lots 3.23% 28.85% 10.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of BJs Wholesale Club shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Big Lots shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Big Lots beats BJs Wholesale Club on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJs Wholesale Club

Beacon Holding Inc. operates in the retailing industry. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments. It also provides merchandise under the consumables category, which comprises health, beauty and cosmetics, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category consisting of electronics, toys, jewelry, and hosiery departments. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,416 stores in 47 states. Big Lots, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

