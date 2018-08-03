Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.68% and a negative net margin of 33,807.37%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million.
Shares of Revance Therapeutics traded down $2.90, hitting $26.85, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 918,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,322. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.33. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.
In other news, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $86,938.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.
About Revance Therapeutics
Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.