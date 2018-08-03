Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.68% and a negative net margin of 33,807.37%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics traded down $2.90, hitting $26.85, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 918,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,322. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.33. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

In other news, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $86,938.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RVNC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.91.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

