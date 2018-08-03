Retrophin Inc (RTRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.75 Million

Analysts expect Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to announce $44.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.80 million. Retrophin posted sales of $40.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year sales of $171.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $172.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $197.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $185.70 million to $209.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retrophin.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $41.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.22 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.25%. Retrophin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

RTRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

RTRX opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Retrophin has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Retrophin by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Retrophin by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Retrophin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retrophin during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Retrophin by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 60,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Recommended Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retrophin (RTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.