Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ensco (ESV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ensco (NYSE: ESV):

7/29/2018 – Ensco was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Ensco was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Ensco was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2018 – Ensco had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Ensco was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/12/2018 – Ensco was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/28/2018 – Ensco was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/21/2018 – Ensco had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $5.25 to $6.40. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2018 – Ensco was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.49.

6/5/2018 – Ensco was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Ensco opened at $7.39 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ensco Plc has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Get Ensco Plc alerts:

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.69 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. analysts predict that Ensco Plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ensco by 78.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ensco by 151.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ensco during the first quarter worth $149,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ensco during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ensco during the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.