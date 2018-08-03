Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ensco (ESV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ensco (NYSE: ESV):
- 7/29/2018 – Ensco was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2018 – Ensco was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2018 – Ensco was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/20/2018 – Ensco had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.
- 7/12/2018 – Ensco was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/12/2018 – Ensco was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/28/2018 – Ensco was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 6/21/2018 – Ensco had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $5.25 to $6.40. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2018 – Ensco was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.49.
- 6/5/2018 – Ensco was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of Ensco opened at $7.39 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ensco Plc has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.00.
Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.69 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. analysts predict that Ensco Plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.
