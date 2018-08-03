Research Analysts Set Expectations for Community Health Systems’ Q3 2018 Earnings (CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research note issued on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.42. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of Community Health Systems opened at $3.11 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.03. The firm has a market cap of $388.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 70,538 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 33,982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

