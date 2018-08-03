Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Oshkosh (OSK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) recently:

8/1/2018 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $96.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Oshkosh had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2018 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oshkosh Corporation is a leading manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment and fire & emergency. The company designs and builds the world’s toughest specialty trucks and truck bodies and access equipment by working shoulder-to-shoulder with the people who use them. . The Company is a leader in designing, manufacturing and servicing a broad range of access equipment, commercial, fire & emergency, military and specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies under the brands of Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, Jerr-Dan, Frontline, CON-E-CO, London and IMT. Oshkosh Corporation has manufacturing operations in eight U.S. states and in Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Mexico and Romania and through investments in joint ventures in Mexico and Brazil. The company currently employs approximately 13,000 people worldwide. “

7/13/2018 – Oshkosh is now covered by analysts at Longbow Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2018 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oshkosh Corporation is a leading manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment and fire & emergency. The company designs and builds the world’s toughest specialty trucks and truck bodies and access equipment by working shoulder-to-shoulder with the people who use them. . The Company is a leader in designing, manufacturing and servicing a broad range of access equipment, commercial, fire & emergency, military and specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies under the brands of Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, Jerr-Dan, Frontline, CON-E-CO, London and IMT. Oshkosh Corporation has manufacturing operations in eight U.S. states and in Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Mexico and Romania and through investments in joint ventures in Mexico and Brazil. The company currently employs approximately 13,000 people worldwide. “

6/20/2018 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $67.88 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Oshkosh Co alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP Marek W. May sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $568,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 229.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.