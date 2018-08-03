Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (TYPE)

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Monotype Imaging in a research note issued on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst K. Liu now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monotype Imaging’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Monotype Imaging opened at $20.35 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $869.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Monotype Imaging has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 29,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $641,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,847 shares of company stock worth $1,249,434 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 74,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

