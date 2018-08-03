Republic Protocol (REN) Achieves Market Cap of $21.71 Million

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Republic Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. Republic Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.71 million and approximately $644,814.00 worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003502 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00377421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00188584 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000205 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013353 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Republic Protocol Profile

Republic Protocol was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 569,056,599 tokens. The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Republic Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/republicprotocol . Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official website for Republic Protocol is republicprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liqui, Cobinhood, HADAX, Tidex, BitForex, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Republic Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Republic Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

