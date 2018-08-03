Renishaw (RSW) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,900

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its price objective lifted by Numis Securities from GBX 5,200 ($68.32) to GBX 5,900 ($77.52) in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RSW has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 4,255 ($55.91) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renishaw to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renishaw has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,865 ($50.78).

Shares of LON:RSW opened at GBX 5,390 ($70.82) on Monday. Renishaw has a twelve month low of GBX 3,024 ($39.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,820 ($76.47).

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 170.50 ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 167.80 ($2.20) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Renishaw had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 23.90%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, sells, distributes, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, position encoders, additive manufacturing systems, and vacuum casting machines.

