Reliant Bancorp Inc (RBNC) CEO Sells $69,000.00 in Stock

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) CEO Devan D. Ard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp opened at $28.01 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $320.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 million. analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,030,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,011,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

RBNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.