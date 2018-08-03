Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (STIP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1,429.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV STIP opened at $98.72 on Friday. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a 52 week low of $1,750.00 and a 52 week high of $2,005.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a $0.4008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

