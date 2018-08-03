Regency Centers (REG) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$3.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $64.84. 1,424,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,500. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $70.64.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $274.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.18 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 23.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regency Centers news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $70,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.