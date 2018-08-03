Reeds (REED) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of Reeds traded down $0.03, reaching $2.72, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares.

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

